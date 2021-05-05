Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.