Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

