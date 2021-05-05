Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.