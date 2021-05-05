Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.64

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 17244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

