Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.87

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 126148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.44.

A number of research firms have commented on POU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

