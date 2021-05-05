Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,661 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,605 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

