Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

