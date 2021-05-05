Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

