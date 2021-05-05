Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a P/E ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

