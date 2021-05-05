Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to $51.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Parkland has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

