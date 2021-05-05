Parkland’s (PKI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.82.

PKI stock opened at C$39.28 on Tuesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.75 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.34.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

