Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 975 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Life Storage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

