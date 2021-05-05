Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

