Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 37,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.