Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

