Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $219,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

