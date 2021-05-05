Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $229,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,463,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,655,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,044,304. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

