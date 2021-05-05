Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,427,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,626,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

