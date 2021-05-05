Particl (PART) Trading 144.1% Higher Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $63,489.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded up 144.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,803,475 coins and its circulating supply is 9,782,062 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

