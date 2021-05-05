Party City Holdco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,118 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the average daily volume of 285 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 64,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,639. The stock has a market cap of $828.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.