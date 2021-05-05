Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,322 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,008. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

