Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,974 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 114,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.