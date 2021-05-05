Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 393,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121,468 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,574,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,054. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

