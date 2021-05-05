Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.42. 273,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

