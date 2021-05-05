Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,877. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

