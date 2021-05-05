Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,708 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,353. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

