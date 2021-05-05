Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 892,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.