Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $160.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $160,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

