Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,730 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 88,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

