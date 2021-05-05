Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 63,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,373,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 227,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

