Paul C. Hilal Sells 500,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CSX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
