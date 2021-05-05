Paul C. Hilal Sells 500,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

