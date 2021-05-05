Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.98. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.99, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

