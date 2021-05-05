PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

