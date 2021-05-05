Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

