Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 1,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,546.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 40,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.