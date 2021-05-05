PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

