PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,997.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

