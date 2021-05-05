Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.43.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $293.62. 5,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

