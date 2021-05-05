PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.81. 125,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The firm has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

