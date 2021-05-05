PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. 168,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

