Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

