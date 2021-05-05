PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $88.27 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

