Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.21. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 17,780 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.