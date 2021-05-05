Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.21. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 17,780 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

