Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 807 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.28. 59,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

