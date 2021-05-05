Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 537,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,526,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

