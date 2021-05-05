Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. 409,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,829,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

