Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $21.39 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. 2,879,125 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

