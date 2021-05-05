Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,468 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 256,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

