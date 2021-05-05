Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,116. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

