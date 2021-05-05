PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

